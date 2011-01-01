The Mortgage Points

A mortgage blog designed to guide you provide you with thoughtful mortgage advice and insightful mortgage tips. What you don't know could hurt you. Knowledge is Power!





Get frequently asked mortgage questions answered here!





Let me know what mortgage faqs you would like me to cover.









Invite me to speak to your group at work, church, or meetups.





INFO@BlackwellMortgageNC.com

April Blackwell, CMA

NMLS ID 415648

Owner of Blackwell Mortgage of NC, LLC

A North Carolina Mortgage Broker, Company NMLS ID 2078740





LinkedIn, April Young Blackwell

Instagram, @aprilyoungblackwell

Facebook, aprilyoungblackwell









Check out my inspirational blog on life lessons at TheCoachingPoints.com









Thank you for visiting. Let me know what you think, and subscribe to get new posts delivered to your email.